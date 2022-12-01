Due to weather and road conditions, Highline Public Schools announced that all schools will be on a two-hour delay on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, including Highline Virtual Elementary and Highline Virtual Academy.

Buses will stop at their ALTERNATE BUS STOPS – two hours later than normal. There will be no breakfast, no morning or afternoon classes for preschool and ECEAP, and no morning classes for Puget Sound Skills Center (PSSC). Afternoon classes for PSSC will be on time. All before school programs are canceled, including clubs, activities and in-school daycare. No transportation will be provided to schools outside of our district. Schools will dismiss at regular times.



HERE IS A LIST OF ALTERNATE BUS STOPS:

Continue to monitor the district’s website for updates.

“Please stay safe and warm.”

STAFF INSTRUCTIONS

Staff are expected to report to work as close to on time as possible. Please use your judgement on whether it is safe for you to travel to work. See an outline of expectations for employees for inclement weather on the Staff Hub.

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

322 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Washington.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

WEATHER FORECAST

Here’s the detailed, 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Thursday: A chance of snow before 10am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 10am and 1pm . Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. North wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 29. Wind chill values between 22 and 27. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Friday: A chance of snow before 4pm, then rain and snow likely . Cloudy, with a high near 37. Wind chill values between 22 and 32. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Friday Night: Rain and snow likely, mainly before 10pm . Cloudy, with a low around 33. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Saturday: A chance of rain and snow before 10am . Partly sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Monday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and 4am . Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Tuesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers . Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Tuesday Night: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

