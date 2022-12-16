On Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, residents from Burien Town Square donated $1,600 to King County Fire District’s 2022 Holiday Outreach program, which runs through Dec. 20, 2022.

This is an annual holiday event put on by local firefighters to donate toys to kids in needy families, and Santa even lends a hand!

Cash and check donations are still being accepted at Fire Station 28 Headquarters, located at 900 SW 146 Street in Burien (map below).

“We are not able to accept toy or food donations at any of our fire stations as we continue our efforts in reducing the spread of COVID-19,” firefighters said. “Instead, we will be purchasing food for each of the families with the cash and check donations we receive through Dec. 20, 2022.

Firefighters are partnering with TriMed Ambulance again this year, which has generously donated toys for all of the families.

YOU CAN STILL HELP

The Fire District’s Holiday Outreach program will run through Tuesday Dec. 20, 2022, and you can still help by donating cash or checks at Fire Station 28 Headquarters, located at 900 SW 146 Street in Burien.

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!