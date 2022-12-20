Here’s a recap of Monday night’s (Dec. 19, 2022) Burien City Council regular meeting:

Change to Public Comments

After a delayed start due to the earlier Special Meeting running late, there were no public comments delivered either in person or via Zoom. The City Clerk announced that they will no longer be reading written public comments, according to a decision made during the Special Meeting, when rules of order were discussed.

[email protected] Development Nears Completion

The new mixed use development in downtown Burien is about four months away from being finished, and will have rental and leasing info available as early as February. There are currently negotiations in the works with two potential users of the commercial space, which will occupy the ground level of the building. The project hired more than 15% of its workforce from local workers within certain zip codes, and is donating $250,000 to the Highline High School Apprenticeship Program.

The development will have a total of 230 residential units. According to the tax exemption deal with the City, 46 of those units are earmarked for affordable housing, at or below 80% AMI, which falls in the moderate to low-income range. The project contributes to the City’s plan of increased housing in the urban center, and includes underground parking. It also meets Green Globe Standards, which measures sustainability. Council expressed the desire to work with this developer again in the future, on a similar project.

Road Safety on Des Moines Memorial Drive

Council showed interest in exploring options to help create a safer corridor along Des Moines Memorial Drive. According to Councilmember Sarah Moore, there have been 16 accidents along this road so far in 2022, including 7 that caused injuries, 2 hit-and-runs, and now a recent fatality.

Severe Weather Shelter

The Burien Community Center is open to serve as a warming station during this winter storm. Transportation is also provided to and from the homeless shelter each day, to ensure that everyone has a bed to sleep in as well as a place to stay warm during the day. Councilmembers wanted to ensure that the community is aware that companion animals are allowed at the Burien Severe Weather Shelter, which is provided at Highline United Methodist Church, and no religious affiliation is required to make use of the overnight shelter.

Watch full video of the meeting below (starts at around 59-minutes):