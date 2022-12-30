Start the New Year of 2023 with a leisurely Walk-n-Talk around the Shorewood neighborhood this Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, starting at 2 p.m..

We’ll have views out toward the water, and whether sunny or rainy, we’ll enjoy the company and conversation.

Date: Sunday, January 1, 2023 (Rain or shine… no snow or ice predicted. Yay!)

Meet at 2:00 p.m. Start walking at 2:15 p.m. Location: Shorewood Elementary School Entrance (North side of the building), 2725 SW 116th St, Burien, WA 98146 (How about carpooling with other walkers?)From downtown Burien, take Ambaum Blvd SW north (through the construction zone!) Turn left (west) at the stoplight at SW 116th Street. Head down the hill to the school, on your left.

The total route is a little over 2 miles. We start up high, at the school, head west, do a loop up through the neighborhood, then drop down, pass through wooded Shorewood Park, then down close to sea level, and back up again. There are sidewalks only here and there, and it’s hilly… just sayin’. Who: This is a FREE event and everyone is welcome to join in (including four-legged friends). Walkers may do all or part of the walk, and all may go at their own pace.

Check out our tip sheet: “Start Walking for Health and Well-Being”

For further information, please jot us a note: i[email protected]

You can click on the map below to enlarge it and then print it as a guide as you’re walking.