After more than 23 years working behind the scenes, Gina Kallman will retire from her regular position as Cultural Arts Supervisor for the City of Burien on Feb. 2, 2023.

Kallman is leaving after serving the City of Burien as the Moshier Art Center Specialist and then Cultural Arts Supervisor.

Prior to those gigs, she worked many years in museum education for the Milwaukee Art Museum and John Michael Kohler Art Center.

“I am excited to pass the torch as I simplify my life and have more time for travel, garden, and grandkiddos,” she told The B-Town Blog.

Luckily though, Kallman’s not totally done with the Arts scene in B-Town.

“I will be taking a new gig as the Ceramics Technician for the Moshier Art Center and will be able to spend time working with my first love…clay!” she said. “I began working with clay when I was 15 and have a bachelors degree in ceramics and painting.”

Kallman shared some other thoughts on her tenure:

“I have really enjoyed the opportunity to work with so many wonderful staff, community members and organizations over the years, along with being tasked with turning the Moshier facility into an Art Center after King County turned the facility over to Burien in the 1990’s. Developing and watching Empty Bowls and Arts-A-Glow become cherished community events brings me joy.”

Some funny/wild/amazing (not really embarrassing) moments for Kallman include:

“Running out of soup in the first 5 minutes at the first Empty Bowls (but the community was so patient and kind as they waited for more to show up!)

“Trying to dry towels in the kilns at the first Empty Bowls.

“Throwing with my feet at the Clay Olympics event to celebrate a grant for new pottery wheels at Moshier.

“Amazing moment—watching artist Lucia Neare create magic at Dottie Harper Park with her operatic performance at the Glow.

“Amazing community members—working with Dane Johnson and Kathy Justin as they transformed an empty parking lot into the Burien Interim Art Space for a year.”

Kallman said her favorite public Art in Burien is Sacred Circles, the mural on the Dollar Tree store across from the Library by Augustina Droze.

“I have many fun memories of working with the artist and helping to paint in 2012,” she added.

Kallman has been responsible for managing the Moshier Art Center, Public Art, the Arts Commission, Arts and Culture Grants, community cultural arts and other events (including Arts-A-Glow, Music in the Parks and much more), and several recreation programs including but not limited to arts classes, arts docents in public schools, field and park rentals, and the Green Burien Partnership.

Whew! What an amazing impact she’s had on B-Town!

Be sure to extend your gratitude to Gina at Empty Bowls on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at the Burien Community Center – learn more here.