The City of Burien’s Economic Development team has launched a business survey so that they “may better understand your challenges, needs, and ideas for how the City can best serve you and your business.”

“For those of you who have already completed the survey online or mailed it in, thank you for sharing your insight,” the city said.

The city said it has extended the deadline to ensure they get as many businesses to participate in the survey as possible. If you have not had a chance to complete the five-minute survey, you can access it here in English, Spanish, and additional languages.

“Your feedback is vital to the City so we can plan for the services, policies, and investments that are needed to help our businesses grow, thrive, and succeed in Burien!”

The results of the business surveys will be shared online, at a Business and Economic Development Partnership (BEDP) meeting, and at a future City Council meeting.

“Your voice is important and we want to know more about your thoughts, opinions, and experience operating a business in Burien. If you have not done so already, please complete your survey.”

The City of Burien’s Economic Development team strives to provide equal access to opportunity, inclusive engagement, promotes the city to visitors, and works with local and regional partners to increase Burien’s quality of life. Whether you are thinking of starting a business or current.