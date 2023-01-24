Recently opened in Des Moines, WA, Saltwater Animal Hospital is fast becoming a treasured asset to many families in our area.

Since the pandemic, you may have struggled to get your pet in to receive routine or more serious care at your regular vet clinic. A variety of factors have been affecting the community of service providers in the veterinary care space, from a labor crunch to supply chain issues.

That’s why welcoming Saltwater Animal Hospital is such good news! Not only may you be able to get a same week appointment, you may even be able to get in same day to give your pooch, kitty or exotic pet the loving and skilled care they need.

We are thrilled to welcome them as a new Advertiser – check out their brand new facility below:

Here, in their own words is a little more about them:

“Saltwater Animal Hospital is conveniently located in Des Moines, Washington, we are thrilled to be a brand-new, family-owned practice serving dogs, cats, exotics and their owners throughout the greater Des Moines area. “We are a full-service animal hospital offering complete pet healthcare services. Our skilled veterinarians provide a wide variety of medical, same day prompt care, surgical, dental, and preventative services. Our state-of-the-art hospital has been carefully outfitted with the latest veterinary technology and equipment, including digital full-body x-ray, digital dental x-ray, ultrasounds, surgical suite, dental suite, laser therapy, a fully stocked pharmacy and acupuncture (coming soon). “We are committed to providing the quality care your companion needs at all life stages. From routine preventive care to early detection and treatment of a wide range of diseases, we have the expertise to provide the highest standard of care for your dog, cat, and exotic. If you are looking for a veterinarian in the Des Moines area, we’d love to care for you and your pet.”

There you have it. With a convenient location, and a clean welcoming clinic ready to serve you and your pets, they are clearly a smart choice for your fur babies. Give Saltwater Animal hospital a call or visit their website today. They are currently accepting new clients, but, based on the enthusiastic response so far, maybe not for long!

Contact

Saltwater Animal Hospital

22014 7th Ave S., Suite 100

Des Moines, WA 98198

(206) 580-4640

https://saltwateranimalhospital.com

[email protected]

