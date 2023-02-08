This week, former Burien City Councilmember Krystal Marx filed to run in the 2023 election for Position 6, which is being vacated by Mayor Sofia Aragon, who is running for King County Council.

Marx served on the council from 2018–2021, losing to current Councilmember Stephanie Mora by 960 votes in November, 2021.

Marx and her family of six have lived in the Boulevard Park/Highline neighborhoods of Burien as renters since 2015, where she is the caregiver to her partner, James – an Army combat veteran, mother of four children (three of whom attend school in the Highline School District), and is currently Vice President, Business Operations for the Seattle Seawolves major league rugby team. Prior to that role, Marx served as the Executive Director of Seattle Pride.

An openly bisexual, disabled woman with lived experience of homelessness, Marx said she is known for her “commitment to community-driven leadership, and for forging beneficial relationships for Burien from all around King County.”

Her fierce advocacy for renters’ rights in 2019 helped secure a unanimous vote in favor of tenant protections with input from landlords, students, teachers, parents, workers, the faith community, and business owners.

She also championed the approval of DESC to Burien’s Aordable Housing Demonstration Project, which will add 95 units of permanent supportive housing to downtown Burien when it opens in 2024.

“I am running at a crucial moment in our city’s existence, where we are all beginning to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic…but not all families are emerging as well-o and stable as others,” said Marx. “It is crucial that we elect proven, experienced, solutions-focused and people-centered leaders at this time. I bring my knowledge from my previous term on the Council, but also over 15 years in nonprofit management, years of outreach to our unhoused community, and a willingness to put in the hours to help guide Burien out of the pandemic and into a new season of growth, safety, and access to a healthy future.”

Here’s more from her announcement:

Since her time on the Burien City Council, Marx has continued to work with dedicated community members to form respectful, actionable, and bold solutions to homelessness in Burien. She brings anti-racist values built through learning from Black and brown queer and trans community members and, as such, is committed to holding the door open for others to access the table where decisions are being made. Marx hopes to build upon the successful formation of Burien’s Aordable Housing Demonstration Program (AHDP) as just one solution to the city’s increasing cost of living and shortage of housing units. A fierce champion of the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program, Marx also seeks to site innovative, quickly implemented housing solutions as part of a public safety approach. “‘Finding solutions’ is the theme of my campaign, which I believe reflects our community’s desires – regardless of your political party. I am ready to work for the good of ALL Burien, and to bring proven success as proof of that work. I believe we can accomplish so much more than we are now.”

For more information, and to learn more about Marx: