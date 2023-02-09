Piacere (“Pi-ah-chair-ay“) means pleasure in Italian, and that’s what’s in store when you visit this newer addition to the Burien dining scene.

The pleasure of dining with attentive service, in casually elegant surroundings and most especially enjoying their devotion to making your dining experience excellent.

They invite you to come dine this Valentine’s day weekend or on the day itself, to lavish your sweetheart with the romance of Italy. They will offer a special Valentine’s Day Menu as well as their regular menu and invite you to discover their carefully selected choices of wine and “liquori.”

The Trattoria or “small restaurant” is the realization of a dream for husband and wife Jeannette and Michele [“miˈkɛːle“]; according to their website:

“He was born and raised in Recco GE, the culinary capital of Liguria. The birthplace of famous focaccia and pesto. “His interest in the art of cooking started when he was a teenager, thanks to his mother. He learned most of the old Ligurian recipes at his mother’s restaurant where he spent most of his free time after attending culinary school in the mornings. “He immigrated from Italy to Miami, Florida and all over the states where he learned new techniques from other Italian chefs. “After many years of living in California, the family decided to move to Washington to pursue their dream. He and his wife Jeanette crystallized their desire to own a restaurant where he can enjoy making people happy with his food. “Each dish is an authentic piece of Italian cuisine brought to the table.“

We have had the “piacere” or pleasure, of dining at their lovely establishment several times and have enjoyed every bite. The menu changes frequently as a result of their commitment to freshly sourcing local ingredients. From Cacio e Peppe, to Salmon, to Polpette di Vitelo (veal meatballs), Insalate, paste and desserts we have never been disappointed.

Dishes are beautifully presented and reasonably portioned.

You will also find a variety of pizzas on their happy hour menu, cooked in the traditional style domed oven. They include Pizza Margherita, Fra Diavola and an Arugula & Prosciutto version. If you are lucky you may even catch a bit of a show, as the dough is tossed in the air, adding to the charm and authenticity.

What are you craving? If it’s authentic Italian dishes made with amoré, you’ll find it at Piacere Trattoria.

Book your table now:

Piacere Trattoria

653 SW 152nd Street

Burien, WA 98166



Hours:

DINNER:

MONDAY–THURSDAY: 5PM – 9PM

FRIDAY: 5PM TO 10PM

SATURDAY: 4PM TO 10PM

SUNDAY: 4PM TO 9PM

HAPPY HOUR:

Monday–Friday: 5pm – 6pm

RESERVATIONS ACCEPTED FOR PARTIES OF 6 OR MORE

Order Online

If you would like to order to-go and pickup from the restaurant you can order online or give us a call at 206-946-1334.

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. South King Media also underwrites fundraisers from local nonprofits. To learn more about how your business can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].