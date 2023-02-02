From our sister site The White Center Blog:
On Wednesday night, Feb. 1, 2023, just before 11 p.m,, the King County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 9700 block of 8th Place SW in White Center (map below).
Deputies arrived and located a male adult victim with gunshot injuries, who was transported to Harborview Medical Center.
Police report that there were possibly two suspects involved in this incident.
Deputies conducted a search of the area along with K-9, but were unable to locate any suspects.
This case is open and active, and no additional updates were available at this time.