From our sister site The White Center Blog:

On Wednesday night, Feb. 1, 2023, just before 11 p.m,, the King County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 9700 block of 8th Place SW in White Center (map below).

Deputies arrived and located a male adult victim with gunshot injuries, who was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Police report that there were possibly two suspects involved in this incident.

Deputies conducted a search of the area along with K-9, but were unable to locate any suspects.

This case is open and active, and no additional updates were available at this time.

🔫

DISPATCH: Shooting – ALS – Fire Only @ SEOLA CROSSING APTS, 9738 8TH PL SW, SEATTLE.



Responding Dept: Burien

Unit(s): E318, A318, B328, M4I, M4, MSO1, UFBC, UFINFO, UFCH, MSO1I#KingCountyFire2 #Burien — South King County Fire Dispatches (@SKCFDispatches) February 2, 2023