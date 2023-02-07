The 2023 Skunk Works Robotics Spaghetti Dinner and Auction will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, from 5 – 9 p.m. at The Cove at Normandy Park.

Tickets are $25 per person. Click below for more info:

Tickets will be emailed to the email address you input when you register.

Donate

You can’t make it but you’d love to donate to Skunk Works? We have you covered! There’s a donation button at the ticket link above or you can donate HERE:

We are a 501c3 non-profit organization, Tax ID: 81-3818495

Auction Preview

The evening will include a silent and live auction with awesome items such as a signed Ken Griffey Jr. rookie card, two roundtrip tickets on Alaska Airlines anywhere Alaska flies, a two-night stay at Lakedale Resort on San Juan Island, a signed Julio Rodriguez Mariners jersey, cooking classes, a salon haircut & blowout, a plethora of fun gift certificates – including C&P Coffee, Great State Burgers, Logan Brewing Company, Macrina Bakery, West Seattle Nursery and so much more!

The night will also include a fun Dessert Dash, a delectable Wine Pull, specialty cocktails, beer, wine and non-alcoholic refreshments AND a first-time reveal of our 2023 robot!

About Skunk Works Robotics

This year’s Skunk Works Robotics team of 8th–10th graders from the greater Seattle, Burien, White Center, and West Seattle areas will compete in the international FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics competitions in March and April. Skunk Works mission is to inspire students to excel as robotics and engineering professionals, and to help them prepare for college and the future.

In addition, our mentors coach them on how to conduct themselves with grace and professionalism, and to be supportive of each other and the broader FIRST community. Skunk Works is supported by King County 4-H and the Highline School District. Robotics is our theme and passion!

Skunk Works was founded in 2006 and has been deeply involved in the surrounding communities for the past 17 years. In the past, we have brought our robots to elementary schools throughout our district to spark interest in and promote robotics. We’ve partnered with organizations such as the Boy Scouts, the Boys and Girls Club, the King County Library System, and local school districts to run STEM day-camps and after-school programs. Team representatives have also met with local, state, and federal lawmakers and officials to lobby for increased funding for STEM education. In addition, we have helped start new teams at several schools.

Over the last three years, we have been severely impacted by the pandemic, which has significantly reduced the number of participants and revenue streams. It also limited our ability to do outreach, encourage participation, partner with local businesses, and hold fundraisers. In 2022, our team suffered a break-in at our facility, which resulted in the theft of thousands of dollars of critical equipment that is vital to our team’s success. However, we are resilient and are rebuilding a strong team, with over 30 enthusiastic students and 16 active mentors. We are excited for this year’s robot build season, which is currently underway!

More info at https://skunkworks1983.com.

If you have any questions, please contact [email protected].

“Thank you for supporting our hard-working students!”

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!