Join the Green Burien Partnership to help save large trees at Dottie Harper Park this Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Volunteers will be removing weeds from the park from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Activities

Join us as we care for Dottie Harper Park. We will be removing weeds including weeds and blackberry.

Open to the public

All ages OK

What to Bring

Wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty and close-toed shoes. Bring a reusable water bottle if you can.

All tools and materials will be provided.

Where to Meet

Meet in the Burien Community Center Parking lot (map below)

Where to Park

Park in the Burien Community Center Parking lot.

Contact

Maya Klem at [email protected].

This event is free and all are welcome to join:

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!