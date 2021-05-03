The Nature Stewards Annual Plant Sale is taking place this coming weekend – Saturday, May 8 through Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Grace Stiller is taking reservations for folks to shop in her large yard, so that it doesn’t get overcrowded and people won’t have to wait too long in line.

Here are a couple other highlights:

Sale will be for two days: Saturday, May 8 through Sunday, May 9 (Mother’s Day) 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Recommend bringing a tarp or box to keep your car clean. Prices are $10.00 per plant – a great deal! Various small trees, bushes, edible, and flowering native plants (see full list below). Feature species: Evergreen Huckleberry, Western Columbine, Native Blueberry, Red-Flowering Currant, Service berry, Oregon Iris, Palmate Coltsfoot, native roses and much, much more! For updates on available plants folks can check our Instagram (@ NatureStewardsWA ) or Facebook (@ Weed Warriors, Nature Stewards ) pages. Contact Grace for a reserved spot: [email protected] or call 425-228-7927 , or cell 206-795-5783 .



Here is the entire list of plants. NOTE: some have only one plant per species: