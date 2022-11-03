From our friends at WABI Burien:

It’s walking time again. Let’s begin the month of November by heading north from Burien Town Square into and around Chelsea Park this Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

Other times we’ve found these scenic gems in the neighborhood: Dottie Harper Park, Burien Community Garden, white-painted tree trunks, Bird-House House, Stormwater Park, Green House, Purple House. What new things will we spot this time around?

See you with walking shoes on… (and rain gear?)

: Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 (YES! Rain or shine! We have a good time either way.) Time : 2 p.m. meet-up. (Don’t forget to account for the time change.) Walking starts at 2:15 p.m.

( 480 SW 152nd Street Burien , WA. at the corner of SW 152nd & 5th Place SW).

: Meet on the grassy knoll at Burien Town Square ( , SW 152nd & 5th Place SW). Distance: About 2.5 miles, round trip. Fairly flat, some inclines, some sidewalks.

Please print out a copy of the map below if you’d like one as we’re walking.

“Getting out on two feet (or two wheels) is a chance to entertain your “Inner Explorer”, to discover visual and architectural details you might not otherwise see. One of the bonuses is the varied route. I don’t know about you, but when I’m in my car, I generally drive the same route every time. Bo-ring! When I’m walking or riding my bike, my curious nature is heightened and I travel roads I’ve never seen before (even though I grew up here in Burien).”

Intentions for Burien’s Walk-n-Talk:

“Encourage active living to support physical and mental health.”

(Part of Burien’s “Vision”.) Initiate conversation between friends and neighbors, new and old.

Nurture the idea of our Town Square as the “living room” of Burien,

our center and gathering place. Create our own little “volksmarch“, in the European tradition.

For further information, please contact Maureen Hoffmann, WABI Burien President, [email protected].