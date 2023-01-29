Burien’s Severe Weather Shelter will be extending its hours, and will remain open through Tuesday night, Jan. 31, 2023.

The facility will close on Wednesday morning, Feb. 1.

If you’d like to help, there are more Volunteer and donation opportunities on the Sign Up link:

Organizers will be adding donations throughout Sunday as they assess needs for the next couple days.

“Our ‘restock the shelves’ drive was so successful we haven’t had as many donation needs this time, which is awesome,” organizers said. “What an amazing community we have!

“Thanks again for all of your support!”

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!