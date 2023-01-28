[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a Letter to the Editor, submitted by a verified resident. It does not necessarily reflect the opinions of South King Media, nor its staff:]

Please help me save the stairs at Eagle Landing Park.

Walk with me this Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 from Seahurst Park to Eagle Landing Park’s beachfront and let me show you why the stairs were damaged and give you a brief history as to why the stairs failed as well as convince you they can be saved.

Please anyone reading this stop for a moment and write a short letter to the Burien City Council ([email protected]) and to the city manager ([email protected]) telling them that we do not want to waste $750,000 removing a perfectly good staircase.

For those who want to keep the stairs, I tell you that they could be opened tomorrow and that they are safe down to the eighth pier. They are as good as the day they were installed and it’s a beautiful walk and a beautiful view in the woods and it is a goldmine for Burien.

Yes, it’s a photo taken a couple of years after the stairs were installed, and if you look closely, the bottom wooden stairs are actually attached to the bulkhead in plain sight.

I sent these photos to the City of Burien prior to even one pier failing at Eagle Landing Park. The reason the city did not repair the bulkhead is because they would’ve had to admit to the RCO that there was a bulkhead on this property. By grant rules and obligations, the city would’ve had to forfeit the property and refund the grant if it was shown that they falsified the documents to hide the existence of a bulkhead, because the grant forbids bulkheads.

EAGLE LANDING PARK TOUR DETAILS

Please help and come walk with me this Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at 2 p.m. at/near the lower parking lot (NOTE: the tide will be going out, so we should be able to walk on the beach).

– John White

