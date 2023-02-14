As a cold front was moving in, power got knocked out to over 4,000 City Light customers in Burien Monday night, Feb. 13, 2023.

Seattle City Light said the outage started at 7:13 p.m., and the estimated restoration is 2 a.m. early Tuesday morning.

The outage area hit 4,096 customers and stretches from Three Tree Point up through downtown Burien and in sporadic areas north through Boulevard Park.

Due to the outage, Monday night’s Burien City Council had to be “paused” and will resume next Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Cause of the outage is unknown at this time, but it was most likely related to intense thunderstorms that have been reported.

Multiple outages have been reported in the South Seattle/Seahurst/Burien area affecting more than 4,000 customers. Follow our outage map for the latest updates: https://t.co/ijUJXHhsDH pic.twitter.com/0JT0Roqxxf — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) February 14, 2023

This is one of the craziest lightning shows in a long time here for Seattle. Lots of lightning near Boeing field, Elliot bay right now. #wawx #lightning — Michael Snyder (@SeattleWXGuy) February 14, 2023

Thundersnow up over the foothills, getting quite the light show here at in Seatac, WA #wawx #thunderstorm pic.twitter.com/UJYYSnQxYD — Michael Snyder (@SeattleWXGuy) February 14, 2023

Tonight's #BurienCityCouncil meeting has been postponed to February 21, 2022 at 7 p.m. because of a power outage at Burien City Hall. — City of Burien, WA (@Burien) February 14, 2023

If you are watching the #BurienCityCouncil meeting at home, please be patient. We just lost power at Burien City Hall which interrupted the live broadcast. The meeting has been paused while City staff establish next steps. — City of Burien, WA (@Burien) February 14, 2023

LOUD thunder in Burien. I lost power for about 15 seconds and then it popped back on. — Space Force Sue (@spunk72) February 14, 2023

This is a whopper of a storm. Thunder, lightening and driving rain. Just took our power out in Burien. #wawx — Michele (@BurienWino) February 14, 2023