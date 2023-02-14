As a cold front was moving in, power got knocked out to over 4,000 City Light customers in Burien Monday night, Feb. 13, 2023.
Seattle City Light said the outage started at 7:13 p.m., and the estimated restoration is 2 a.m. early Tuesday morning.
The outage area hit 4,096 customers and stretches from Three Tree Point up through downtown Burien and in sporadic areas north through Boulevard Park.
Due to the outage, Monday night’s Burien City Council had to be “paused” and will resume next Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Cause of the outage is unknown at this time, but it was most likely related to intense thunderstorms that have been reported.