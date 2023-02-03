The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, warning that gusts could reach up to 45 mph.

A couple of “storm trains” will be hitting our region over the next week, so be prepared for 1. Wind with gusts and 2. Rain (but no snow).

“The primary threat accompanying Friday`s frontal system will be the wind,” NWS said in its forecast discussion. “A noticeably tight pressure gradient resulting from this system will make for a period of strong winds across much of W. WA, especially Friday afternoon.”

Local @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder concurs.

“We have a strong storm system moving our way here folks,” Snyder said. “Heads up for this wind as it picks up during the morning on Friday … watch out for those winds starting to pick up in our region…”

Watch Snyder’s latest forecast video below:

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

232 PM PST Thu Feb 2 2023



…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY…



* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.



* WHERE…Western Skagit County, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.



* WHEN…From 10 AM to 7 PM PST Friday.



* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Detailed 7-Day Forecast:

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the evening.

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Friday : Rain, mainly after 1pm. High near 50. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph . Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

: Rain, mainly after 1pm. High near 50. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. . Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Friday Night : Rain. Low around 45. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph . Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

: Rain. Low around 45. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, . Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Saturday : Rain likely, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

: Rain likely, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Saturday Night : Rain. Low around 44. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

: Rain. Low around 44. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Sunday : Rain, mainly before 4pm. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

: Rain, mainly before 4pm. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Sunday Night : A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

: A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Monday : A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 49.

: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Monday Night : Rain likely, mainly after 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 44.

: Rain likely, mainly after 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Tuesday : Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 50.

: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Tuesday Night : Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Wednesday : A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Wednesday Night : A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Thursday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.