From our friends at WABI Burien:

The Groundhog saw his shadow this year, but it looks like he won’t be seeing it again this Sunday, February 5 for WABI Burien’s Walk-n-Talk.

All are invited to come on out and walk with other walkers. Think of it as a chance to talk to people you wouldn’t otherwise have a chance to chat with…and get some exercise and fresh air while you’re chatting.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 (Rain or shine… you might want your galoshes and gore-tex for this one.)

Time: Meet-up at 2:00. Walking starts at 2:15 p.m.

Place: Meet on the grassy knoll in Burien Town Square Park. 400 SW 152nd St.

Who: Walkers of every level and ability (friendly four-leggeds are welcome, too.)

Distance: About 2.75 miles, round trip, mostly flat, with some sidewalks. Everyone walks at his or her own pace.

This is a FREE activity open to people of many ages.

The walk is meant to go at an easy, comfortable pace for participants. We’ll start at Burien Town Square Park, head north and west, walk through Seahurst, pass Lake Burien Park and Eagle Landing Park, then head back to the center of town.

Click on the map above for a larger view, then print it out if you’d like to bring it along to guide you along the way.

WABI Burien leads Walk-n-Talks on the first Sunday of every month and we’re now into our 12th year! Routes and meeting places are posted several days before each walk.

Intentions for Burien’s Walk-n-Talk:

“Encourage active living to support physical and mental health.” (Part of Burien’s “Vision”.)

Initiate conversation between friends and neighbors, new and old.

Nurture the idea of our Town Square as the “living room” of Burien, our center and gathering place.

Questions?

For questions, comments and suggestions, please contact Maureen Hoffmann at [email protected].